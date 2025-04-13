Donald Trump 'in excellent health' and 'fully fit to serve as president', White House doctor finds after medical

President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump is in "excellent health" and "fully fit" to serve as president, his doctor has said, after a medical exam on Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Navy Captain Sean Barbabella cited what he said is Mr Trump's "active lifestyle" which "continues to contribute significantly" to the Republican president's well-being. He turns 79 on June 14.

In a report released on Sunday, the doctor said in a summary that Mr Trump is "fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State".

The results showed Mr Trump has lost weight since his last physical as president in 2020. He weighed 17 stone and four pounds then and is now 16 stone.

The exam summary noted that Mr Trump previously had cataract surgery on both eyes but the report did not include a date or dates. A common procedure among ageing people, the surgery typically involves removing a cloudy eye lens and replacing it with an artificial lens to help clear up vision.

Read more: Trump exempts smartphones and computers from tariffs in huge win for China and tech giants

Read more: 'It's nothing to do with him': White House aide hits out at Nigel Farage over Trump tariff criticism

The report on President Donald Trump's health after his physical on April 11, 2025, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, released by the White House on behalf of his physician Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella. Picture: Alamy

In July 2024, according to the report, Mr Trump had a colonoscopy that found a benign polyp and the condition called diverticulosis. It is a common condition in which the walls of the intestine weaken with age. It can lead to inflammation, though most people with it never experience any problems.

Mr Barbabella wrote that Mr Trump remains in "excellent health" with "robust" cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function".

The doctor said his days include participating in multiple meetings, public appearances and "frequent victories in golf events". Mr Trump is an avid golfer who said he recently won tournaments played at clubs he owns in Florida

His cholesterol levels have improved over time, helped by the medications rosuvastatin and ezetimibe.

Trump vs China: Who will win the trade war?

At his physical in January 2018, his total cholesterol was 223. In early 2019, the reading came in at 196 and it stood at 167 in 2020. Today it is 140. Ideally, total cholesterol should be less than 200.

His blood pressure was 128 over 74. That is considered elevated, and people in that situation are likely to develop high blood pressure unless steps are taken to control the condition.

He has a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute, in line with previous tests. A normal resting heart rate for adults ranges from 60 beats to 100 beats per minute, and generally, a lower rate implies better cardiovascular fitness.

Mr Trump also takes aspirin, which can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.