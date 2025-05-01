Donald Trump nominates Mike Waltz as next Ambassador to UN as he departs National Security Adviser role

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz is set to depart the Trump administration, US media reports. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump says he will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next US Ambassador to the United Nations, and Marco Rubio will replace him as National Security Adviser while staying on as Secretary of State.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It is the first big shakeup of the US President's inner circle since he took office in January.

The US President made the announcement on his platform TruthSocial.

Earlier, it was reported Waltz was leaving his post in the White House just weeks after it was revealed he added a journalist to a Signal chat being used to discuss military plans.

Waltz mistakenly added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to a private text chain on the encrypted messaging app Signal, which was used to discuss planning for a sensitive military operation against Houthi militants in Yemen.

Mr Waltz's deputy, Alex Wong, is also expected to depart, according to people familiar with the matter.

The editor of The Atlantic became aware of a strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen hours before it happened after being added to the group.

The jaw-dropping leak supposed that Waltz would be axed from Trump's top team, however Trump's team previously downplayed the security risks and said no classified material was shared in the chat.

The move comes in the same week Trump has celebrated his first 100 days in office.

Read more: White House says it is ‘ready to sign this afternoon’ as US and Ukraine near agreement on minerals deal

Read more: Trump tells Musk 'you're invited to stay as long as you want' despite DOGE lead's rumoured departure