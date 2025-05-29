US trade court brands Trump's sweeping trade tariffs 'illegal' amid claims US President 'exceeded his authority'

Donald Trump announces Reciprocal Tariffs in the garden of the White House on Wednesday 2 April 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

A US federal court has ruled that Donald Trump overstepped his authority when he imposed sweeping trade tariffs on nearly every country globally.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Court of International Trade ruled on Wednesday that an emergency law invoked by the White House does not provide the president with unilateral authority to impose global trade tariffs.

According to the ruling, the US Constitution gives exclusive powers to Congress to regulate commerce with other countries.

As a result, the court ruled that Congress' power cannot be overruled by the US President's remit to safeguard the US economy.

The court's judgement on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to issue the necessary orders to remove the tariffs "within 10 calendar days".

Read more: 'Horrifying' adverts promote 'swapping children's faces onto sexualised adult content'

Read more: Two police officers who pepper-sprayed and tasered amputee, 92, in care home cleared of assault

Marking a major blow to a key part of Trump's economic policy, the administration is expected to appeal the ruling in federal court.

Following the ruling, Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, hit out at the court on social media, writing: "The judicial coup is out of control."

President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, the White House added: "It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency."

Spokesperson Kush Desai continued that trade deficits - where imports exceed exports to a given country - have "decimated American communities and left our workers behind".

The panel of three judges included Jane Restani, appointed by Ronald Reagan, Gary Katzmann, a Barack Obama appointee and Timothy Reif, who was nominated by Trump in 2018.

The lawsuit, filed by the Liberty Justice Center on behalf of five small businesses that import goods from countries targeted by Trump's trade tariffs, was the first major legal challenge to Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs.

Washington, United States. 28th Apr, 2025. President Donald Trump gives remarks during an event with the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrating their Super Bowl LXI Championship, on the South Lawn. Picture: Alamy

The companies, which include a New York wine and spirits importer and a Virginia-based manufacturer of educational kits and musical instruments, have said the tariffs will hurt their ability to do business.

There have been six other court challenges to Trump's tariffs, as well as challenges from 13 states and other groups of small businesses.

Trump is the only president who has claimed the authority to impose import taxes.

During a press conference on Wednesday evening, the US President Donald Trump defended his recent spending and legislation proposals.

It comes after billionaire Elon Musk said he was "disappointed to see the massive spending bill".

FILE - Elon Musk, center, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). Picture: Alamy

Trump avoided attacking Musk when asked about the billionaire's criticism of his 'big, beautiful bill.'

"We will be negotiating that bill, and I'm not happy about certain aspects of it, but I'm thrilled by other aspects of it," Trump told reporters, without addressing Musk's criticism.

"It's very big. The big, beautiful bill, but the beautiful is because of all the things we have. The biggest thing being I would say the level of tax cutting that we'll be doing."