Donald Trump signs billion dollar deals on aviation and defence with Qatar on Middle East tour

President Donald Trump meets Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Donald Trump has signed a series of deals with Qatar after meeting with the country's ruler on the latest installment of his whistlestop tour of the Middle East.

The US President is visiting the region in a bid to improve relations and sign a series of economic agreements.

Trump was greeted by the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad al-Thani upon his arrival in Doha, before the pair travelled to the Amiri Diwan palace to hold a meeting, news conference and signing ceremony.

The two leaders signed an aviation agreement, which Trump described as the largest ever order of Boeing Jets, with Qatar Airways placing an order worth over $200bn for 160 of the planes, according to the president.

They also signed an agreement on defence, which includes a statement of intent on cooperation between the two countries.

It comes after Trump said he wants to “make a deal” with Iran during a meeting with Syria’s interim leader, earlier on Wednesday.

President Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attend a signing ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Following the signing of the agreements in Doha, Trump was very complimentary towards the Emir of Qatar, comparing him to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who he met yesterday.

The president said: "We came from Saudi Arabia, where we have another great man over there that's a friend of yours.

"You two guys get along so well and you remind me a little bit of each other, if you want to know the truth. Both tall, handsome guys that happen to be very smart."

Meanwhile, Sheikh Tamim al Thani said: "After signing these documents, we are going to another level of relationship between Qatar and the United States.”

Trump added that it had been a "very interesting couple of hours".

"We discussed the world," he said. "We discussed Russia and Ukraine, where you've been a tremendous help in so many different ways.

"We certainly discussed Iran, where it's been, really, an interesting situation. I have a feeling it's going to work out."

Speaking at the earlier news conference, the Emir said Trump is a "man of peace" before telling him: "I know you want to bring peace to this region.”

Trump responded: "We have liked each other and we have worked with each other and now we can work in the highest capacity.”

Trump flew into Doha on Wednesday following his meeting with the Syrian President in Riyadh and was greeted by the Qatari leader on a freshly rolled red carpet after stepping off Air Force One.

His visit to Qatar sees him become only the second US president to visit the country this century, and the first since President George W Bush in 2003.

President Trump gestures as he walks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after the signing ceremony. Picture: Alamy

The meeting in Doha came after Trump said he wants to “make a deal” with Iran, during a meeting with Syria’s interim leader.

Speaking at a meeting of Middle East leaders in Saudi Arabia, Trump accused Joe Biden of "turning his back on the Gulf allies".

"Those days are over," he continued.

"Everybody at the table knows where my loyalties lie."

He added that he wants to “make a deal” with Iran but only if the country ends its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

"But for that to happen, it must stop sponsoring terror, halt its bloody proxy wars and permanently and verifiably cease its pursuit of nuclear weapons,” he said.

"We will be dropping all of the sanctions on Syria which I think will be a good thing."

On Wednesday's meeting, Trump met with the man who toppled the Assad dictatorship - Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa.

The leader, who once had a $10 million US bounty on his head, becomes the first Syrian president to meet his US counterpart in 25 years.

Following the meeting, when asked by reporters on Air Force Once how he found the Syrian leader, the president said he was "great".

"He's a young attractive guy. He's got a real shot at pulling it together," he added.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Picture: Getty

Trump’s comments come following his announcement that the US would lift its sanctions on Syria in a bid to give the country a “chance at greatness.”

Speaking yesterday, Trump said: “I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness.

"It’s their time to shine. We’re taking them all off. Good luck Syria, show us something very special.”

Trump gives Saudi speech urging Iran towards a 'new and a better path'

The US President had been speaking at a US-Saudi investment conference during a four-day trip to the Middle East.

Trump agreed a $600bn deal with Saudi Arabia, which they say is a "strategic economic partnership".

Energy, mining, and defence are all included as part of the landmark agreement.

The White House said in a statement: "Today in Saudi Arabia, President Donald J. Trump announced Saudi Arabia’s $600-billion commitment to invest in the United States, building economic ties that will endure for generations to come.

"The first deals under the announcement strengthen our energy security, defence industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals."