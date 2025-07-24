White House in 'meltdown' after South Park depicts Trump in relationship with Satan

Donald Trump sharing a bed with Satan. Picture: Comedy Central

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump’s White House is reportedly in “meltdown” over a new episode of the comedy series South Park, which depicts the president in a sexual relationship with Satan.

The episode, the first of the show’s 27th season, also presents Mr Trump running naked through a desert, alongside a song about his “teeny tiny manhood.”

Mr Trump is not the first South Park character to be pictured in a relationship with the devil, he follows Saddam Hussein, who the show famously mocked more than two decades ago.

According to Rolling Stone, Mr Trump’s White House has been left furious by the episode, which also hit out at Paramount’s recent decision to cancel Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show.

South Park writers/creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Picture: Getty

Trump White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the publication: “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ [sic] content, but suddenly they are praising the show.

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

This latest episode of South Park aired hours after the show’s creators signed a five-year deal worth $1.5 billion with Paramount.

This latest controversy comes after Trump was reportedly informed by US Justice Department officials that his name appeared 'multiple times' in documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is said to have told the US President of his name's appearance in the files at a meeting at the White House in May.

Trump was also allegedly notified that many other high-profile figures were named, claims that his spokesperson has since denied.

A mention in the records does not indicate any wrongdoing.

During the briefing, Trump is said to have been informed that Justice Department officials did not intend to release documents concerning Epstein.