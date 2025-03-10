Donald Trump suggests Ukraine 'may not survive' war with Russia even with US backing

President Donald Trump speaks during a the White House Crypto Summit in Washington, Friday, March 7, 2025. (Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine 'may not survive' the war with Russia even if the US continue to back the nation.

The US President's comments came on Monday, with Trump asked about his decision to pause funding for Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion.

Pressed on whether he was "comfortable" with the idea of Ukraine falling into the hands of Russia, the question followed comments made by Polish President Andrzej Duda "that without American support, Ukraine will not survive".

Trump responded: "Well, it may not survive anyway."

"But we have some weaknesses with Russia. You know, it takes two," Mr Trump added.

It comes hours after the President spoke with the media aboard Air Force One, taking questions on a host of subjects including Putin and Ukraine.

President Donald Trump followed by first lady Melania Trump's father Viktor Knavs, back center, gesture with a thumbs up as they arrive at Palm Beach International Airport on Air Force One. Picture: Alamy

The US paused military aid and the sharing of intelligence with Ukraine earlier this month following a tense meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

A move many described as an "ambush", the tense White House exchange on February 28 descended into chaos in front of the world's media.

It comes as Ukraine's President Zelenskyy is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday, meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will also meet with a US delegation on Tuesday.

The comments from the US President come amid an ongoing trade war with its neighbours Mexico and Canada.

