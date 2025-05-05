Donald Trump pledges to make 'movies made in America again' as he calls for 100% tariffs on foreign films

Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on all foreign films imported to the United States. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on all foreign films imported to the United States.

The US President said he is defending the American film industry which he described as “dying a very fast death”.

He wants "movies made in America again" in a post made to his platform Truth Social on Sunday night.

"Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A, are being devastated," he claimed.

Trump wants movies to be "made in America again". Picture: TruthSocial

The full post reads: "The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death.

"This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.

"It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!

"Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.

"WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!"

Big-budget movies like the upcoming Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, for instance, are shot around the world. Picture: Getty

It was not immediately clear how any such tariff on international productions could be implemented. It is common for both large and smaller films to include production in both the US and other countries.

Big-budget movies like the upcoming Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, for instance, are shot around the world.

Incentive programmes for years have influenced where movies are shot, increasingly driving film production out of California and to other states and countries with favourable tax incentives, like Canada and the United Kingdom.

Yet tariffs are designed to lead consumers toward American products, and American-produced movies overwhelmingly dominate the domestic marketplace.