Trump threatens to sue authors and media who use anonymous sources - after White House takes control of press pool

US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has threatened to sue journalists and media outlets who cite anonymous sources in reports about him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after the White House confirmed it “will decide” which news outlets will be given permission to cover President Trump during press briefings.

This marks a break from the century-long tradition of independently chosen news organisations going where the president does to hold him accountable on behalf of Americans.

Taking to Truth Social today, Trump suggested he may start suing media outlets that cover him without naming their sources.

Read more: Ukraine to ‘sign deal' with US as Trump paves way for Zelenskyy to visit Washington

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (R) looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks to the press next to hats reading "Trump was right about everything",. Picture: Getty

He wrote: “As a President who is being given credit for having the Best Opening Month of any President in history, quite naturally, here come the Fake books and stories with the so-called ‘anonymous,’ or ‘off the record,’ quotes.

“At some point I am going to sue some of these dishonest authors and book publishers, or even media in general, to find out whether or not these ‘anonymous sources’ even exist, which they largely do not.

“They are made up, defamatory fiction, and a big price should be paid for this blatant dishonesty. I’ll do it as a service to our Country. Who knows, maybe we will create some NICE NEW LAW!!!”

Speaking on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the changes would remove traditional outlets from the group and include some streaming services.

Trump unveils ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ vision

She cast the change as a modernisation of the press pool, saying the move would be more inclusive and restore "access back to the American people" who elected Mr Trump.

"Moving forward, the White House press pool will be determined by the White House press team," Ms Leavitt said at a daily briefing.

"A select group of DC-based journalists should no longer have a monopoly of press access at the White House."

It comes after a federal judge refused to immediately order the White House to restore The Associated Press's access to many presidential events.

The news outlet, citing the First Amendment, sued Ms Leavitt and two other White House officials for barring the AP from some presidential events over its refusal to call the Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America' as Mr Trump ordered.