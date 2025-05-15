Donald Trump threatens to 'take Gaza' and make it 'freedom zone' as he says Iran deal close

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while delivering remarks to U.S. troops during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump wants to “take” Gaza and turn it into a “freedom zone”, the US President warned during a speech on his tour of the Middle East.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US President is on a whistlestop tour of the Middle East in a bid to improve relations and sign a series of economic agreements.

Speaking in Qatar on Thursday, he said: "I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good, make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved and make it just a freedom zone.

"I'd be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone."

The US President has previously expressed a desire to turn Gaza into the Riviera of the Middle East, sparking fury from leaders in the region.

Read more: 'No peace till I meet Putin' Trump speaks out after Russian tyrant snubbed Ukraine peace talks

Read more: US retail giant Walmart to hike prices over 'magnitude of Trump's tariffs'

President Donald Trump is greeted by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he arrives on Air Force One at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere in the speech, Mr Trump said he could be forced to take a “violent course” of action in Iran if peaceful negotiations don't work.

He described talks he held with Tehran on Sunday as "very serious negotiations" for "long-term peace".

"We're not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran," he told business leaders in Doha.

Mr Trump added: "I think we're getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this.

"You probably read today the story about Iran. It's sort of agreed to the terms."

But he warned the ball is now in Iran's court as negotiating between the two countries continue.

The US could potentially lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic if it agrees to abandon its nuclear development program in return.

These negotiations, Mr Trump says, are the "friendly" course of action.

“The non-friendly is a violent course and I don’t want that… They have to get moving. They have to make that decision,” he warned.

Mr Trump has since arrive in the United Arab Emirates for the last leg of his Middle East tour.

Earlier this week, Trump said the US would lift its sanctions on Syria in a bid to give the country a “chance at greatness.”

On Tuesday, Trump met with the man who toppled the Assad dictatorship - Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa.

The leader, who once had a $10 million US bounty on his head, becomes the first Syrian president to meet his US counterpart in 25 years.

Speaking on Monday, Trump said: “I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness."