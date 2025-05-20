Donald Trump unveils $175 billion 'Golden Dome' as he reveals plans to put US weapons in space

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has unveiled plans for his Golden Dome missile defence system - which he says will put American weapons in space for the first time.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said the “cutting-edge” system will use "space-based sensors and interceptors” and be functional within the next four years.

Based on Israel’s Iron Dome, the system will be able to identify attacks targeting the United States and shoot them out of the sky before they land.

According to Trump, the system will be "capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from the other side of the world".

The President told reporters the system will cost around $25 billion “to get started”, with costs eventually rising to “about $175 billion.”

President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Experts think this estimate is on the low side, with some putting the cost of parts alone at $542 billion over the next 20 years.

According to Trump, the US won’t be alone in paying for the system, with Canada’s leadership allegedly calling him to say “they want to be part of it".

General Michael Guetlein will lead the project, which, despite Trump’s timeline, is still in the “conceptual phase,” the Senate heard on Tuesday.

