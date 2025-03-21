Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
'I love King Charles': Trump makes jaw-dropping promise as he vows US could become 'associate member' of Commonwealth
21 March 2025, 14:55 | Updated: 21 March 2025, 15:04
Donald Trump has stunned the world yet again after he has indicated he would accept an offer from King Charles to join the British Commonwealth.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
'I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!,' the US President posted on his Truth Social account.
The surprising post comes after it was reported King Charles would reportedly make a “secret offer” to Trump when he visits the UK.
The Royal Family is reportedly hoping to reduce tensions between Canada and the United States, after Mr Trump repeatedly suggested he may annex his neighbouring ally.
It comes after Sir Keir Starmer dramatically revealed Mr Trump had been invited by the King to the UK for a historic second state visit during his meeting with the president at the White House.
King Charles will reportedly invite the United States to become the next "associate member" of the Commonwealth.
I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 21, 2025
Donald Trump Truth Social Post 3/21/25 10:01 AM pic.twitter.com/JlOzsXtxnY
The Commonwealth, whose nations have a total population of more than 2.7billion, is one of the world's oldest political associations.
The origins of the Commonwealth come from Britain's former Empire.
According to their website: "Many of the members of the Commonwealth were territories which had historically come under British rule at various times by settlement, conquest or cession.
"The administration of such colonies evolved in different ways, to reflect the different circumstances of each territory."
A source told the Daily Mail: "This is being discussed at the highest levels.
"It would be a wonderful move that would symbolise Britain's close relationship with the US.
"Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this."
Read more: 'Wicked and cowardly' drunk barmaid who killed friend in a crash when carrying six passengers after night out jailed
Read more: Peter Kay halts London gig as he warns noisy fans they will be kicked out - weeks after 'Lisa Riley' heckler removed
Nick Ferrari reacts to Keir Starmer's meeting with Donald Trump