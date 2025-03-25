Donald Trump says Mike Waltz does not need to apologise over group chat disaster

Trump has defended Mike Waltz who mistakenly added a journalist to a top secret chat. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has defended Mike Waltz - his national security adviser who invited a journalist to join a top secret group chat used to discuss war plans.

The US President stood by his adviser adding that he does not need to apologise for adding Jeffrey Goldberg to the chat on encrypted app Signal.

Goldberg became aware of a strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen hours before it happened after being added to the social media messaging service Signal.

When probed by reporters on the leak on Tuesday, Trump said they've "pretty much looked into it".

"It's just something that can happen," he added.

Asked whether Waltz should apologise, Trump said he is "doing his best" with "equipment and technology that's not perfect".

He added criticism of Waltz has been "unfair".

Trump also said Waltz is "probably" not going to be using Signal again, with Waltz adding it's best to get everyone in a room together.

The jaw-dropping leak supposed that Waltz would be axed from Trump's top team, however, earlier the President stood by Waltz saying he's a "good man" and that he's "learned a lesson".

Trump later called the journalist a "sleazeball" and that he was “not a big fan” of The Atlantic, describing it as a failing business.

The White House has denied classified details were shared.

The White House denied classified details were shared. Picture: Getty

The group chat was confirmed as being authentic by Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

He told The Atlantic: “This appears to be an authentic message chain, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain.“

The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials.

"The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to troops or national security.”

Goldberg said he voluntarily left the thread, and also stopped short of revealing the contents of some of the messages as they could come to the advantage of enemies of the US.