Dozens of countries confirm 'unwavering support' for ICC following sanctions from Donald Trump

By Flaminia Luck

Dozens of countries have confirmed their 'unwavering support' for the International Criminal Court - following sanctions from Donald Trump.

He plans to introduce restrictions on a number of ICC officials accusing them of targeting Israel and the US unfairly.

The court has an active arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The White House issued an executive order on Thursday in response to what it described as "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel".

The move has triggered condemnation from the ICC, who has said it "stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world". Neither the US nor Israel are a member of the ICC, whereas the UK is.

Asked if the Prime Minister was opposed to Mr Trump's view, a Number 10 spokesman said on Friday: "Ultimately, that's a matter for the US.

"As for the UK, we support the independence of the ICC.

"Therefore, we've got no plans to sanction individual court officials."

The spokesman later added that the "UK and the US, over a number of administrations, have taken a different view on the ICC" and pointed to the fact that the UK is a signatory to the Rome statute, which established the ICC, whereas the US is not.

On Thursday Mr Trump signed an order to impose sanctions, after The Hague's investigations into Israel during the war with Hamas.