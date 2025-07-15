Trump makes decision over addressing UK Parliament

Donald and Melania Trump will visit the King and Queen in September. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Donald Trump has praised Sir Keir Starmer, ahead of the president’s UK state visit, saying he considers the PM “a true ally”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on Tuesday, the Republican said he “had a lot of respect” for the Labour prime minister “even though he is a liberal,” and said he felt covered in the event of war.

“I think they would be,” he said when asked by the BBC on whether the UK would come to America’s aid. “I don’t think a lot of the other countries would be.”

Mr Trump unexpectedly joined the Chelsea team on the podium after the conclusion of the Fifa Club World Cup and later announced the trophy would be staying in the Oval Office.

Whether his visit, from September 18-19, will take in Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge seems unlikely but the president will dine with the King and Queen at Windsor Castle.

The president added: “It’s a special relationship. Look, that’s why I made a deal with them … For the most part in terms of your competitors and in terms of the European Union, I haven’t made a deal. Now the UK is very special … they have been a really true ally.”

This will be the first time a leader has ever been given a second state visit, with follow-up affairs traditionally seeing the monarch entertain the visitor over afternoon tea.

When French president Emmanuel Macron visited last week, he was given the opportunity to address Parliament. The Commons is set to go on its summer break from July 22 until September 1 with a second recess from September 16 to October 13.

Although conference season break will clash with Mr Trump’s visit, it has led to some speculation that he could also address the Commons.

Will Donald Trump speak in Parliament?

While the Lords are sitting during the dates he is visiting, it seems unlikely that Mr Trump will be addressing British politicians.

“I think let them go and have a good time, I don’t want that,” Mr Trump said about whether parliament should be recalled for his visit. “I want to have a good time and respect to King Charles, because he’s a great gentleman.”