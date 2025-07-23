All of Trump's planned UK visits

Donald Trump visited Queen Elizabeth in 2018 when she was still on the throne. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Donald Trump can be assured of a hostile reception from many Britons, but that has not stopped the US president from planning visits.

The 79-year-old has this week arranged to visit Scottish golf resorts, prompting protestors to set up a sign outside his Aberdeen course reading ‘Twinned with Epstein Island’.

Guerilla group Everyone Hates Elon installed the sign and also set up a bus advert next to the US Embassy in London, showing Mr Trump next to the disgraced financier.

The president was known to be friends with Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019, in the 1990s but last week denied he had penned him a bawdy message in a 50th birthday card.

A sign reading “twinned with Epstein island” has been erected at Donald Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen ahead of the US president’s visit to his Scottish golf resorts. Picture: Social media/Getty

It has been a busy few days for Mr Trump, finding time amid trade talks with Japan and Canada to post an AI generated video on Truth Social, showing himself looking calm and relaxed as Barack Obama is arrested and thrown in prison.

Mass protests were seen in London when Mr Trump visited the UK during his first term, and the Metropolitan Police is wary of the amount of resources that manning crowds might take up.

Nonetheless, Mr Trump is pressing ahead and appears to, if anything, be adding to his diary for more trips to the UK.

When is Donald Trump coming to the UK this year?

Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer are set to meet when the president visits a golf course. Picture: Alamy

Golf club visit

The president is set to visit Scotland this weekend, not on official government business, but rather to open one of his branded golf courses.

Mr Trump will visit Balmedie, north of Aberdeen, to open the 18-hole MacLeod Course - named after his Scottish-born mother. It will be the second course to open within the Trump International Golf Links enclosure, with development continuing despite the course losing £1.4m last year, despite a £4.8m loan.

Mr Trump is expected to meet Sir Keir Starmer as part of his visit to Britain.

Donald Trump will be back in Aberdeen to open a second course at his International Golf Links site. Picture: Alamy

Second state visit

For the first time ever, a head of state will be granted a second state visit when Mr Trump returns in September for a bells and whistles tour.

Sir Keir announced that his opposite number will be over from September 17-19 and will be hosted, alongside wife Melania, at Windsor Castle, where he will meet King Charles.

Mr Trump had previously enjoyed a state visit in 2019 and recent precedent has seen a re-elected president have tea with a monarch in their second term, not a fully-fledged function.

“He should expect a warm reception because he really does love Britain. He hugely admires it,” British ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, has said.

There are no planned visits to the UK beyond this, although Sir Keir and Mr Trump will meet no later than next June when they both attend the G7 conference in France. Both men are also invited to Johannesburg for the G20 meeting in November of this year.

Donald Trump's former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has made news headlines in recent weeks. Picture: Getty

Who is Donald Trump?

Name: Donald John Trump

Age: 79 (born June 14, 1946)

Bio: Real estate developer, television personality, and politician who served as the 45th President of the United States (2017-2021) and is currently the 47th President (inaugurated January 2025). Built a business empire centered around real estate development, hotels, and licensing deals. Hosted The Apprentice TV show from 2004-2015

Political party: Republican Party

Relationships: Married three times - first to Ivana Zelníčková (1977-1992), then to Marla Maples (1993-1999), and currently to Melania Knauss (married 2005)

Children: Five children - Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric (with Ivana); Tiffany (with Marla); and Barron (with Melania)

Net worth: Estimates vary widely, but generally reported to be in the billions. Forbes has estimated it at around $2-3 billion, though Trump has claimed higher figures

Height and weight: Officially listed as 6'3" tall. Weight has been reported at various figures over the years, with official reports typically around 240-250 pounds, around 115kg.