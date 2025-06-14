What Donald Trump has planned for his birthday as president turns 79

Donald Trump has big plans for his birthday. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Donald Trump is set to celebrate his birthday on Saturday with a joint party to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

The president has planned lavish celebrations for the occasion and invited 50 Republican lawmakers, although only seven will come according to reports.

Despite this, Mr Trump has said that a “historic crowd” will attend a military parade through Washington DC, although the White House did not state by what metric it would be record breaking.

“President Trump looks forward to a historic crowd at the Army Birthday Parade, where he will be joined by top military leaders, administration officials, congressional representatives, and most importantly, thousands of patriotic Americans to celebrate 250 years of honor, courage, and sacrifice by our United States military,” a statement from the White House read.

More than 6,000 troops are set to march while WWII-vintage B-25 bomber, a P-1 fighter and Huey helicopters used in the Vietnam War will be presented.

The event is set to cost $45 million (£33m) and Mr Trump has defended the cost of the event, stating it will be an imposing show of military strength.

He has said: “We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we’re going to celebrate it.”

Donald and Melania Trump attend a parade for the president's 45th inauguration in 2017. Picture: Alamy

How old is Donald Trump?

Born on June 14, 1986, the president is turning 79 and was the oldest to ever take office at his inauguration in January.

Joe Biden, who Mr Trump replaced, was 82 when he departed in January but Mr Trump will surpass this record age if he serves his full term as planned.

Only Ronald Reagan had also been a president into their 70s and was 77 when he left the White House in 1989.

In previous years Mr Trump has often celebrated at his Mar-a-Lago resort and has celebrated with his family. In the past, he has also invited celebrities with Sylvester Stallone and Elon Musk having been at Trump parties - although the latter is unlikely to this year having fallen out with the president.

Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden over his age but is set to be the oldest ever president himself. Picture: Getty

Who is Donald Trump?

Name: Donald John Trump

Bio: Real estate developer, television personality, and politician who served as the 45th President of the United States (2017-2021) and is currently the 47th President (inaugurated January 2025). Built a business empire centered around real estate development, hotels, and licensing deals. Hosted The Apprentice TV show from 2004-2015

Political party: Republican Party

Relationships: Married three times - first to Ivana Zelníčková (1977-1992), then to Marla Maples (1993-1999), and currently to Melania Knauss (married 2005)

Children: Five children - Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric (with Ivana); Tiffany (with Marla); and Barron (with Melania)

Net worth: Estimates vary widely, but generally reported to be in the billions. Forbes has estimated it at around $2-3 billion, though Trump has claimed higher figures

Height and weight: Officially listed as 6'3" tall. Weight has been reported at various figures over the years, with official reports typically around 240-250 pounds, around 115kg