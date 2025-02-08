Donald Trump says he's 'immediately revoking' former President Joe Biden's security clearance

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office with President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

President Trump has announced he's "immediately revoking" former President Joe Biden's security clearance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday.

"JOE, YOU'RE FIRED," he added in a nod to his catchphrase on the reality TV show The Apprentice.

The President has already revoked the security clearance of over four dozen former intelligence officials whom he accused of meddling in the 2020 election in support of Biden.

Trump has taken steps to revoke the security clearances and protections of other top officials linked to the Biden administration since returning to the White House last month.

The Biden office has yet to make any comment.

Read more: 'My face was swelling up like Frankenstein's Monster': LBC uncovers scores of illegal botox products being sold online

Read more: Justin Welby to live at Lambeth Palace despite quitting as archbishop after report into Church safeguarding failures