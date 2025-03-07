China continues it will retaliate against 'arbitrary tariffs' from the US and accuses Washington of 'meeting good with evil'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will continue to retaliate against the United States. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said China will continue to retaliate against the United States' "arbitrary tariffs" and accused Washington of "meeting good with evil".

In a press conference on Friday, Mr Wang said China's efforts to help the US contain its fentanyl crisis have been met with punitive tariffs, which are straining the ties between the countries.

"No country should fantasise that it can suppress China and maintain a good relationship with China at the same time," Mr Wang said.

"Such two-faced acts are not good for the stability of bilateral relations or for building mutual trust."

The two countries have been engaging in tit-for-tat retaliatory tariffs since US President Donald Trump's return to office in January.

The US has imposed flat tariffs of 20% on all Chinese imports, while Beijing has countered with additional 15% duties on US imports including chicken, pork, soy and beef, as well as expanded controls on doing business with key US companies.

U.S. President Donald Trump Addresses Joint Session Of Congress. Picture: Getty

Regarding the Trump administration's policy of safeguarding US interests above international cooperation, Mr Wang said such an approach, if adopted by every country in the world, would result in the "law of the jungle".

"Small and weak countries will get burnt first, and the international order and rules will be under severe shock," Mr Wang said.

"Major countries should undertake their international obligations... and not seek to profit from and bully the weak."