Key takeaways from Trump's two-hour speech to Congress

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has said he's "just getting started" in a wide-ranging address to Congress following a whirlwind six weeks in the Oval Office.

He spoke for nearly two hours in Washington on Tuesday evening - the longest ever speech to Congress by a US President.

Tuesday's joint address, was the latest marker in Trump's takeover of the nation's capital, where the Republican-led House and Senate have done little to restrain the president as he and his allies work to slash the size of the federal government and remake America's place in the world.

Trump spoke about the war in Ukraine and the potential for peace as well as issues such as immigration, taxes, tariffs and slashes to public spending amongst other issues.

He promised to keep up "unrelenting action" in his address to lawmakers.

The US President says the Ukrainian leader is ready to come to the negotiating table. Picture: Alamy

Ukraine crisis

In the address, Mr Trump revealed he received a latter from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their disastrous spat in the Oval Office last week.

On Monday, Trump ordered a freeze to US military assistance to Ukraine, ending years of staunch American support for the country in fending off Russia's invasion.

"The letter reads: 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians'."

Continuing to quote the letter, he said: "'My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you'.

"I appreciate that he sent this letter... we've had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace. Wouldn't that be beautiful?"

However, he also criticised European countries for spending "more money buying Russian oil and gas" than on "defending Ukraine".

"Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have spend on defending Ukraine, by far.

"Think of that. And we've spent perhaps 350 billion dollars, like taking candy from a baby. That's what happened.

"And they've spent 100 billion dollars, what a difference that is. And we have an ocean separating us."

Trade war

Trump also defended his trade war with the country's three biggest trading partners Canada, Mexico and China.

Trump seemed prepared to double down on the war, which experts have warned will raise prices for consumers.

"Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we tax them," he said.

The President imposed tariffs against Washington's them - drawing immediate retaliation from the three and sending financial markets into a tailspin.

A 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico went into effect early on Tuesday - ostensibly to secure greater co-operation to tackle fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration - triggering immediate retaliation and sparking fears of a wider trade war.

Trump also raised tariffs on goods from China to 20%.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the tariffs "very dumb" and said that Donald Trump is appeasing Russia while launching a trade war against Canada.

In a blunt news conference during his final days in office, Trudeau said Canada would plaster retaliatory tariffs on more than 100 billion dollars of American goods in response to Mr Trump's 25% tariffs.

Trump defended his tariffs. Picture: Alamy

Immigration

Mr Trump also celebrated his sharp crackdown on migration , fulfilling a key campaign promise and taunting Democrats for not doing more to secure the border, saying: "It turns all we really needed was a new president."

Speaking about his actions to tackle illegal immigration, Trump said "as a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded".

According to figures, in February 2025, there were 8,326 encounters at the southwest border with Mexico - by US border patrol.

Trump praised Elon Musk for cutting what he called "appalling waste" in government spending. Picture: Getty

The president also used his high-profile moment to press his efforts to reshape the country's approach to social issues, as he looked to continue to eradicate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across the country and to roll back some public accommodations for transgender individuals.

Outside Washington, the latest round of public protests against Mr Trump and his administration on Tuesday saw loosely co-ordinated groups held demonstrations at parks, state houses and public grounds as protesters gathered in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

They condemned his presidency as dangerous and un-American, although they cited a wide variety of actions they wanted to push back against, including the government cuts, Mr Trump's tariffs and his stance on Ukraine.