How well did Trump and Epstein know each other?

Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Donald Trump has said he will attempt to sue the Wall Street Journal after it published what it claimed was a risque 2003 personal note to Jeffrey Epstein.

The president said the letter, sent to the disgraced financier for his 50th birthday, was fake after the newspaper uploaded it to its website on Thursday.

Epstein died in August 2019, committing suicide while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges in New York. He was first arrested in 2006.

The alleged comments were made in a leather-bound book that Ghislaine Maxwell compiled as a 50th birthday present for her long-time associate and partner in crime.

Maxwell was herself convicted of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy charges in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Elon Musk said Donald Trump was implicated within unreleased Epstein investigation files but later apologised for his tweet. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump told the Journal: “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

The president said that he warned the Journal and its ultimate owner, Rupert Murdoch, that the letter was a “fake” and that he would not hesitate to sue if it was published.

"President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr Murdoch shortly,” he wrote, in the third person, on Truth Social - his own microblogging platform.

He followed this up by stating that he had requested the release of grand jury testimony related to Epstein’s sex-trafficking case.

Here is what we know about the relationship between Mr Trump and Epstein.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at a party together in 1997. Picture: Getty

How well did Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein know each other?

The pair were known to socialise from the 1980s to the early 2000s, both owning properties in both New York and Mar-a-Lago, Florida. In 2002, Mr Trump told the New Yorker: “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

"I mean, people in Palm Beach knew him. He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out with him a long time ago,” Mr Trump, then president, said in 2019.

“I don't think I've spoken to him for 15 years. I wasn't a fan. I was not, yeah, a long time ago, I'd say maybe 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you. I was not a fan of his."

A year later, he publicly wondered if Epstein had been killed and said that he “didn’t wish anything bad” on Maxwell.

Donald Trump with model Ingrid Seynhaeve - and Jeffrey Epstein in the background. Picture: Getty

What are the Epstein files?

These refer to several batches of court documents and government files related to Epstein that have been released or unsealed at different times.

While these contained more than 1,000 pages of court records, the files were heavily redacted in some areas, including around Epstein’s contact book and masseuse list.

Elon Musk stated that during his feud with Donald Trump, the president was implicated.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," he tweeted. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

However, the tech billionaire later deleted the tweet and said he thought some of his posts about the president “went too far”.

What has Donald Trump said?

Mr Trump faced numerous questions about the relationship while on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 US election. He said he would declassify the Epstein files.

But in April he said he was not sure when the files would be released in full. He later came out swinging, and stating that there should be greater priorities.

"It's pretty boring stuff. It's sordid, but it's boring, and I don't understand why it keeps going," Mr Trump said.

"I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going."