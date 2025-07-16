Trump jokes that he might rename 'soccer' as 'football' in US

Donald Trump is a big fan of football and says he played at school - but getting Americans to call it by a different name might be a challenge. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Donald Trump has suggested that the US might follow the rest of the world in calling the beautiful game ‘football’ and no longer ‘soccer’ - although he may have been joking.

The president has been openly embracing the sport this month, welcoming the Juventus squad to the White House and - to some confusion - celebrating the Club World Cup with Chelsea.

Mr Trump, who watched the Blues beat PSG in New York, was so taken with the expanded Fifa competition that he said he would keep the trophy in the Oval Office.

And with the US set to host the World Cup next year alongside Canada and Mexico, the sport appears to be going from strength to strength Stateside. By the time of the kick off in June 2026, it might even be called by a different name among Americans.

Mr Trump was asked this week if he could sign an executive order to change the name of the sport from ‘soccer’ to ‘football’.

“I think we can do that, I think I could do that,” he told DAZN, although he did make the comment with a laugh.

“They call it ‘football,’ but I guess we call it ‘soccer,’ but that change could be made very easily. But it’s great to watch.”

Soccer is a name derived from ‘association football’, the full name of the sport. While Britain, Europe, and much of the rest of the world calls it ‘football,’ this name is usually given in the US to flag football - which Brits call ‘American football’.

Is this the Rumbelows Cup? Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino present Chelsea with the trophy. Picture: Getty

It is a similar situation in Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, which also have other sports which can be referred to as ‘football,’ and so the name ‘soccer’ is used. Despite the shared name, American, Gaelic and Aussie Rules football are nothing like association football in the rules and how the games are played - bearing a closer resemblance to rugby.

The president has form for such executive orders, having signed off on The Gulf of Mexico being renamed The Gulf of America as one of his first acts after resuming office.

Mr Trump’s association with the game goes back years, with him memorably drawing the teams for the 1992 Rumbelows Cup on ITV.

He said at the time: “I used to play and we call it here, soccer, but it has never worked out as well here as it has elsewhere… But it’s a great game, I love it, and I played it in high school.

“It hadn’t caught on in the US, and it’s not what it is in England or other countries.”

Weren't you in Home Alone 2? Cole Palmer seemed confused by Donald Trump standing alongside Chelsea players as they lifted the tophy. Picture: Getty

