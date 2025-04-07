Trump threatens to put extra 50% tariff on China unless it drops retaliatory levy

President Trump Holds "Make America Wealthy Again Event" In White House Rose Garden. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

President Trump has threatened more tariffs on China if Beijing does not withdraw its 34% retaliatory tariffs on the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

China announced on Friday that it would be imposing such tariffs on Washington after the White House said that from 9 April it'd put 34% levies on all goods from Beijing.

Last week, the US President sent shudders through financial markets as he imposed sweeping tariffs in his bid to "Make America Wealthy Again".

In response, US stocks have dropped sharply as markets opened this afternoon - following falls in London, Europe and Asia.

Sir Keir Starmer called for "cool heads" as the global markets plunged.

The Prime Minister said the UK had to "rise together as a nation" in the face of a new era of global instability.