Trump takes on Europe: President vows to respond to latest EU counter-tariffs

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has confirmed the US will respond to the EU's counter-tariffs introduced today amid his escalating trade war.

Earlier, the European Union responded by announcing trade counter-measures, hitting American goods with retaliatory tariffs.

However, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resisted calls for the UK to immediately hit back.

Instead, Starmer said the country would keep "all options on the table" - but did admit he was "disappointed" by the tariffs slapped on steel and aluminium.

The US President made the latest announcement alongside Irish premier Micheal Martin in the Oval Office as part of the traditional St Patrick's Day visit.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the Oval Office of the White House. Picture: Alamy

The EU confirmed it will impose retaliatory measures on US goods starting on April 1.

Trump imposed the global tariffs on steel and aluminium on Tuesday night, while raising a flat duty on steel and aluminium entering America to 25%.

The US tariffs pose a real threat to UK steel exports - worth around £350m annually.

The move has prompted warnings of job losses in the already beleaguered UK steel industry, which counts the US as its second largest export market behind the European Union.

