Britain must take a ‘leading responsibility’ for peace in Ukraine, says PM as he calls for US ‘security guarantee’

Keir Starmer has called on the US to provide a 'backstop' to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Britain must take a "leading responsibility" for peace in Ukraine, Keir Starmer has said as he called for a US "security guarantee".

The Prime Minister has called on the US to provide a "backstop" to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again.

He added that the fate of Ukraine is an "existential question" for Europe as a whole and that it is time to "take responsibility" for its security.

The PM is at the Elysee Palace, Paris, for emergency talks with European leaders about the war in Ukraine.

It comes amid US president Donald Trump's push for a deal with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The PM said: "I spoke to President Zelensky on Friday and will do so again in coming days and we envisage a further meeting with European colleagues when I return from the US.

"In this moment we have to recognise the new era that we are in, not cling hopelessly to the comforts of the past.

"It's time for us to take responsibility for our security, for our continent and I've been clear today Britain will take a leading responsibility, as we always have, because Ukraine must have a secure future, Europe must have a secure future, Britain must have a secure future and democratic values must prevail."

Emmanuel Macron welcomes Keir Starmer to the talks. Picture: Getty

'Existential question'

Speaking after the meeting of leaders in Paris on Monday, he said: "At stake is not just the future of Ukraine. It is an existential question for Europe as a whole, and therefore vital for Britain's national interest.

"This is a once in a generation moment for the collective security of our own continent. Only a lasting peace in Ukraine that safeguards its sovereignty will deter Putin from further aggression in the future.

"Recent statements by the US administration should not come as a surprise. President Trump has long expressed the wish for Europe to step up and meet the demands of its own security, that he wants to get a lasting peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

"So today's informal meeting of European leaders was a vital first step in responding to that. On defence, it's clear the US is not going to leave Nato, but we Europeans will have to do more.

"The issue of burden-sharing is not new, but it is now pressing, and Europeans will have to step up, both in terms of spending and the capabilities that we provide.

"On Ukraine, we're at the very early stage of the process. Europe must play its role, and I'm prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there is a lasting peace agreement.

"But there must be a US backstop, because a US security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again."