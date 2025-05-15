What does Donald Trump eat: President 'followed around by McDonalds'

By William Mata

Donald Trump is onto the last leg of the Middle East tour but even for his four day excursion he could apparently not live without one home comfort… a McDonald’s burger.

Donald Trump tucks into his KFC on Air Force One. Picture: Twitter

The US president was greeted by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman after he arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday but part of the convoy was the fast food utility which had been loaded onto the back of a lorry.

The White House has confirmed the portable McDonald’s was literally rolled out for the presidential visit which began in Saudi Arabia. It is unclear what Mr Trump ate from the van and if it was transported over to Qatar and Abu Dhabi, where he continued his diplomatic mission.

On his way to Abu Dhabi, Mr Trump told reporters that a peace deal for Ukraine isn’t going to happen until he and Vladimir Putin “get together”.

The McDonald's van which was seen to follow Donald Trump's convoy in Saudi Arabia. Picture: Twitter

The 78-year-old president is known to like his favourite foods but Prince Mohammed treated him to some Arabian cuisine and Mr Trump was seen enjoying local coffee and steak.

However, as the presence of the van shows, some habits are hard to shake (especially the shakes sold at McDonald’s).

Here are some of his dietary essentials, but please note these do not come as a recommendation - even if Mr Trump professes to be the “healthiest president ever”.

BREAKING: Donald Trump just received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke from the CEO of Coca-Cola Company. pic.twitter.com/ULGzLI6Ypx — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 15, 2025

What does Donald Trump eat and drink?

Diet Coke

The president does not drink alcohol and has previously told Fox News that this was out of a fear that he could follow his brother Freddie into alcoholism.

"If you don't start you're never going to have a problem. If you do start you might have a problem. And it's a tough problem to stop," he said.

Instead, Mr Trump gets his kicks from Diet Coke and, says Vice, has a button installed in the Oval Office that will ring a bell in a White House kitchen for one to be brought to him.

He can drink as many as 12 Diet Cokes a day with three just for breakfast with his cravings topped up at regular intervals during the day.

Donald Trump campaigned for the 2024 election by holding a photo op in McDonald's. Picture: Getty

McDonald’s

According to Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Mr Trump is particularly fond of Big Macs and a Fillet-O-Fish from the golden arches and can eat at least one of each for dinner.

Such is his love for McDonald’s that he was seen working in one of the kitchens at a Pennsylvania outlet as part of his pre-election tour last year.

He was also spotted eating the nosh alongside Elon Musk and an uneasy-looking, usually health conscious Robert F Kennedy on Air Force One last November.

Meatloaf

Not the singer, but the American staple of ground meat and herbs that gets baked in a tin.

Reportedly the president enjoys it on Thanksgiving but it can be seen to have it at other times of the year as well.

Steak

Mr Trump is also a fan of steak, which he served in Saudi Arabia, but likes it to be very well done and with ketchup alongside a side helping of chips.

Always on brand, he did once launch his own Trump Steaks, hailed by the man himself as the world’s greatest, but unfortunately this turned out to be one of his failures in business and were discontinued after two months on the market.

Fried chicken but no veggies

Donald Trump does not discriminate when it comes to fast food and also loves fried chicken, according to ET. He is not said to be fond of vegetables but does eat mashed potato and has been known to have cauliflower with that.

As well as his stance against vegetables, Mr Trump also hates exercise and is said to consider his campaign rallies as effort enough to warrant a workout.

Donald Trump welcomes North Dakota State Bison, an American football team, to the White House with the promise of McDonald's. Picture: Getty

Pudding

And leave room for dessert as Mr Trump loves ice cream, chocolate and biscuits. He is even said to keep a box of Oreos onboard Air Force One at all times.

At formal White House dinners, a report in ET stated that Mr Trump was given two scoops of ice cream for pudding while all of his guests were given one!