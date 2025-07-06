What is in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill?

Donald Trump has said the bill will make America's economy a "rocketship". Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Donald Trump signed off on his Big, Beautiful Bill on American Independence Day after it was finally passed through Congress.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The president revelled in his victory on Friday after putting pen to paper on the controversial set of reforms, which were approved by 218-214 a day earlier.

Mr Trump has been met with stern opposition over the bill and not just from the Democratic Party, who all voted against it, but from his former cheerleader Elon Musk.

The tech tycoon threatened earlier in the week to launch a political party if the bill passed through Congress. On Friday afternoon, he asked Twitter followers if he should launch a new outfit called The America Party.

“It’s the biggest bill of its kind ever signed,” Mr Trump told reporters after it passed the previous stage at the House of Representatives. “It’s gonna make this country into a rocketship, it’s going to be really good.”

Here is the bill at a glance.

Donald Trump signed off on the bill on US independence day. Picture: Getty

Tax cuts galore

The “rocketship” Mr Trump alluded to will be the result of $4.5 trillion worth of tax cuts made ove the next 10 years.

The change is marked as an extension of the president’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This could have expired this year if Congress had not passed this extension through.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Another big money spinner is the financial backing of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has been given $150 billion over the next four years to enact a wave of deportations.

This would put ICE’s budget above the total amount that Israel, Italy, Brazil and the Netherlands all spend on their militaries.

A further $46 billion has been pledged to continue the construction of the US-Mexico border wall and more is also pledged in defence to fund the Golden Dome defence strategy.

Congress signs the Big, Beautiful Bill to move it a stage closer on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Restrictions on healthcare

The most controversial element is the reforms to Medicaid that will see at least 11 million Americans lose access to healthcare.

The disabled and those with low-income rely on the government-provided benefit for basic provision and support but this will be cut by $930 billion over the next 10 years.

Provider taxes will be lowered from 6 per cent to 3.5 per cent by 2032.

A $50 billion rural hospital fund has been added to the bill after Republicans complained that it would negatively impact their constituents.

Donald Trump's stance over electric vehicles has led him to fall out with Elon Musk. Picture: Getty

Cuts elsewhere

Cuts totalling $1.2 trillion are being made, with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program being one of those affected. More than 40 million Americans use the service which provides credits for food items.

Mr Trump is also looking to save $488 billion from cutting green initiatives, with the axe falling on a programme to support electronic vehicle buying, while clean air initiatives have also been stopped.

The electric car row is what led to Tesla boss Mr Musk falling out with Mr Trump - who has now threatened to deport the South Africa-born billionaire, who is an American citizen.