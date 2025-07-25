Why Trump does not drive

Donald Trump gets out of his Tesla after a photoshoot alongside Elon Musk in March. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Donald Trump bought a Tesla during the halcyon days of his friendship with Elon Musk, but he would not have been able to drive it.

The president got behind the wheel of the electric car in March, shouting: “Isn’t this beautiful? Everything is computed." He pointed to a red Tesla Model S and boomed: “I want that one, and I want that same colour."

In the weeks that followed, Mr Trump fell out with Mr Musk over the president’s “big beautiful bill,” which impacted upon production of electric vehicles.

It is not known what happened to Mr Trump’s car, whether it was given to a White House staffer or sold.

Tesla share prices fell in March at the peak of the bromance between Mr Musk and Mr Trump, and the scenes at Pennsylvania Avenue infuriated those who had lost jobs.

But the president did not drive it from the world’s most famous driveway due to a rule that has stopped him from taking to the road for nearly a decade.

Why Donald Trump does not drive

Mr Trump, flanked by his then-pal Mr Musk, said that he was excited to buy the Tesla in March because it was a “great product,” but he admitted he would not be back behind the wheel soon.

He told the press: “I’m gonna buy one, now here’s the bad news. I’m not allowed to drive. And I love to drive cars.”

As to why Mr Musk had bought a car that he cannot drive, he said that he would let his staff use it around the White House.

“I’m not allowed to use it. Can you believe it?” he added.

Under the Former Presidents Act of 1958, Mr Trump is prohibited from driving a car - something that applies to everyone who has been in office.

Ex presidents are under constant secret service protection under the ruling, which also sees their post screened. The act means that Mr Trump will not be able to drive for the rest of his life, unless he, as president, removes the rule to enable himself to drive.