'I couldn't care less': Drag queens steal the show at Kennedy Centre as Trump hits out at boycotting cast

Tara Hoot, Maria Con Carne, Ricky Rosé and Vagenesis walk to the Kennedy Center, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington to attend a performance of Les Miserables, that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were also attending. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Drag queens threatened to upstage Donald Trump at Wednesday night's performance of Les Miserables at the Kennedy Centre, as the US president took a swipe at an actor who boycotted the performance.

Trump took to the red carpet alongside wife Melania ahead of Wednesday night's performance of the hit theatre show, with their entrance triggering a mixture of cheers, chants of U-S-A and a chorus of boos.

It came in marked contrast to the troop of drag queens who graced the Washington theatre, entering to a resounding round of applause.

Their entrance came as the group of several drag queens were seen to gather a block away from the iconic theatre ahead of the presidential motorcade's arrival.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to view opening night of 'Les Miserables,' at the Kennedy Center, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

Asked by waiting media what he thought of one actor's decision to boycott the show, he replied: "I couldn't care less. Honestly, I couldn't."

He added: "All I do is run the country well."

The comments follow suggestions that a cast of understudies would take to the stage on opening night, following the news of Trump, his wife Melania, Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha would be in attendance.

Tara Hoot greets Mari Con Carne, not pictured, before attending Les Miserables at the Kennedy Center in drag, on the night that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were also in attendance. Picture: Alamy

The opening night marked the first performance at the iconic theatre since Mr Trump was appointed chairman, replacing outgoing head David M. Rubenstein.

Rubenstein was fired just 19 days into the President's second term, with Trump announcing himself as chairman.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to attend opening night of 'Les Miserables,' at the Kennedy Center, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

The US President was also seen to appoint his supporters to other senior leadership positions.

Ahead of the performance, a social media post showed a number of theatregoers dressed in drag taking their seats to resounding applause.

It follows a flurry of executive orders issued by Trump targeting diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, with many branding the move a persecution against members of the LGBT community.