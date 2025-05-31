Elon Musk departs White House role sporting black eye - amid claims linked to tycoon's ketamine use

Elon Musk is leaving his role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE for short in the Trump administration. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Elon Musk departed the White House on Friday evening sporting what many considered to be a black eye - amid mounting claims the tech tycoon 'took ketamine daily' during his advisory stint.

Speaking from the Oval Office alongside Trump ahead of his departure as the head of DOGE - short for the Department of Government Efficiency - with Musk was asked about the “bruise thing” under his eye by a member of the media.

“I was just horsing around with little X,” he said - a reference to his five-year-old son.

"And I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face.’ And he did," insisted the world's richest man.

“And it turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face actually does hurt,” he said. “I didn’t really feel much at the time, and then I guess it bruises up. But I was just horsing around with the kids. I didn’t notice it, actually.”

For his services, Mr Musk was rewarded with a giant golden key by Donald Trump, before questions were raised amid swirling speculation linked to his reported use of the drug ketamine.

The tech tycoon is reported to have used the drug on an almost daily basis alongside other narcotics, sources close to him told The New York Times.

It comes as Musk insisted he will remain a "friend" and "adviser" to President Donald Trump as he leaves his role at the White House.

President Donald Trump presents a key to Elon Musk during the news conference. Picture: Alamy

The US President thanked him at a farewell conference hosted at the White House on Friday evening.

The SpaceX founder was wearing a black T-shirt with ‘The Dogefather’ in the style of The Godfather film, as well as a cap that read DOGE.

He stood behind the President in the Oval Office as he spoke about savings he claims to have made in DOGE.

But questions returned to Musk's distinctive black eye and reported drug use.

Mr Musk has spoken openly in the past about his drug use, with the tech billionaire admitting that he took “a small amount” of ketamine, about once a fortnight.

Elon Musk was wearing a cap reading DOGE. Picture: Alamy

It's claimed that prescription was handed out for the treatment for black moods - but claims levelled by The Times suggested more regular use.

“Elon has pushed the boundaries of his bad behaviour more and more,” said Philip Low, a neuroscientist and former friend of Mr Musk’s said earlier this year.

The comments came shortly after the DOGE chief made his now infamous “Nazi-like” salute at a US rally.

It comes as Musk told his biographer: “I really don’t like doing illegal drugs”.

President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Elon Musk. Picture: Alamy

President Trump Holds Press Conference With Elon Musk in White House's Oval Office. Picture: Getty

During the Oval Office appearance, the US leader wished the businessman well in his endeavours, batting off questions relating to his tariffs policy.

“Today, it’s about a man named Elon,” said Mr Trump in an uncharacteristically modest display when asked by a US outlet about the US trade deficit.

“I’ve been watching these numbers a long time,” said CNBC's Rick Santenelli. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen the trade deficit cut in half in one month.”