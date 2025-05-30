Rachel Johnson 7pm - 10pm
Elon Musk to remain 'friend' and 'adviser' to President Trump as he leaves White House role
30 May 2025, 19:21 | Updated: 30 May 2025, 19:54
Elon Musk said said he will remain a "friend" and "adviser" to President Donald Trump as he leaves his role at the White House.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The Tesla owner announced he is to leave his position as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE for short in the Trump administration.
The US President thanked him at a farewell conference hosted at the White House on Friday evening.
The SpaceX founder was wearing a black T-shirt with ‘The Dogefather’ in the style of The Godfather film, as well as a cap that read DOGE.
He stood behind the President in the Oval Office as he spoke about savings he claims to have made in DOGE.
Read more: France to ban smoking on beaches, parks and near schools
Read more: Online pornography played role in mass rape of Gisèle Pelicot, daughter Caroline Darian says