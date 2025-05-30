Elon Musk to remain 'friend' and 'adviser' to President Trump as he leaves White House role

Elon Musk is leaving his role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE for short in the Trump administration. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Elon Musk said said he will remain a "friend" and "adviser" to President Donald Trump as he leaves his role at the White House.

The Tesla owner announced he is to leave his position as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE for short in the Trump administration.

The US President thanked him at a farewell conference hosted at the White House on Friday evening.

The SpaceX founder was wearing a black T-shirt with ‘The Dogefather’ in the style of The Godfather film, as well as a cap that read DOGE.

He stood behind the President in the Oval Office as he spoke about savings he claims to have made in DOGE.

