Elon Musk announces new 'America Party' as he vows to 'give the US its freedom back'

Elon Musk has announced a new political party. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Elon Musk has announced the creation of a new political party after asking his followers to vote on the matter in an online poll.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The tech boss took to X on Friday to ask whether he should set up a new political party in the US.

Now, he has announced on the same platform: "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

Musk's America Party comes after his notorious fallout with US president Donald Trump, which saw the tech boss leave his government as the pair locked horns in a bitter public feud.

In the latest escalation, Trump threatened to "take a look" at deporting Musk as the spat over Trump's budget plans reached boiling point.

Read more: Donald Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible 'next week' after Hamas responded with 'positive spirit' to negotiations

Read more: Elon Musk threatens to launch new party if Trump's 'big beautiful bill' passes in fresh presidential attack

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One. Picture: Alamy

Relations between the pair soured following disagreements over Trump's ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ on tax and spending, which was signed into law on Friday.

Musk, who was a big supporter of Trump during the election campaign, has repeatedly criticised the so-called "big, beautiful bill", suggesting that it undermines the work he did to cut spending.

The astonishing fallout between the two men erupted when Mr Musk called the signature legislation, a tax and spending bill that could drive up the national debt, a “disgusting abomination,” urging senators to “kill” it.

Lashing out at his former friend, Trump said: “I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody... He had no problem with it.”

As the row escalated last month, Musk fired a series of insults at the President, claiming that he was in the US government's files on Jeffrey Epstein and declaring that he would have lost last year's presidential election without his support.

Trump said Musk was "wearing thin" and that the president had to ask him to leave the White House.