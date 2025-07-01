Elon Musk threatens to launch new party if Trump's 'big beautiful bill' passes in fresh presidential attack

By Danielle de Wolfe

Elon Musk has threatened to start a new US party as he ramped up his attacks on those voting to pass Trump's 'big beautiful bill'.

Taking to X, the world's richest man suggested he would unseat backers of Trump's controversial bill - dubbed the The One Big Beautiful Bill Act - that would see Medicaid cut and the national debt ceiling raised.

The comments follow a stretch of silence between Trump and the tech billionaire following the pair's very public falling out after Musk's White House departure as chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The former DOGE chief hit out at Republicans for their 'shameful' backing of what's been described as a 'megabill'.

Voicing that anyone backing the bill "should hang their heads in shame", Musk added: "And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth."

In an apparent tit-for-tat move, Donald Trump was seen to suggest that the US government should examine subsidies handed to firms run by Elon Musk, claiming “big money” could be saved by cutting handouts.

Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING , but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year pic.twitter.com/w13Qkm2e1A — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

"Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING , but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year," he wrote.

Posted above an image of what appeared to be Pinnochio covered in flames, the image sat below the word "liar".

The bill appears to clash with Elon Musk's role and Trump who "campaigned on reducing government spending" and then "immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history".

The post was followed by another comment which read "pants on fire" - alluding to the image of the childhood character.

In a post to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote on Tuesday: “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and, without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back to South Africa.”

The latest exchange of words between the pair, the rift between the two men follows the US president’s attempts to pass his signature tax and spending bill.

It's a bill that saw significant pushback from Democrats, with senators continuing to push for delays - including making clerks read aloud every page of the 940-page bill.

The move sought to highlight and inform voters on the measures being pushed through under the bill

It's a process that took around 16 hours in total.

If approved in the Senate, the bill will return to the House of Representatives - which passed it by a single vote in May.