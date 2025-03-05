Tesla chargers set on fire as protests against Elon Musk spread across US and Europe

By Henry Moore

Tesla charging stations have been set on fire in Massachusetts as Americans continue to protest Elon Musk’s involvement in government.

Protests have taken place across the United States in the wake of Elon Musk’s continued relationship with far-right figures and politicians.

Emergency workers attended the The Point Shopping Center near Boston yesterday where they found the electric vehicle chargers "engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke."

Police believe the blaze was started intentionally but no arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

Elon Musk has been subject to a slew of protests in recent weeks, as the world’s richest man oversees an unprecedented dismantling of the federal government in the name of spending cuts.

Elon Musk performed what some called a 'nazi salute' during an inauguration speech, he denies this. Picture: Getty

Sales of Tesla’s fell sharply across Europe after he appeared to do a “Nazi salute” on stage at President Trump’s inauguration, before appearing at a far-right rally in Germany.

In Berlin, left-wing group Led By Donkey’s projected Musk performing the alleged salute on one of Tesla’s giga factories alongside the message “boycott Tesla.”

Meanwhile, in London, a poster branding Tesla's "the swasticar" was placed on a bus stop.

Tesla share price Dec 17 - $480

Tesla share price today - $306

In Canada, 100 percent tariffs on Tesla’s were announced in response to Trump’s 25 per cent tax on Canadian goods.

Despite the growing disdain for Musk across much of the US and Europe, Donald Trump has continued to support the billionaire.

Speaking to Congress on Tuesday, Trump said Musk is working to "reclaim democracy from this unaccountable bureaucracy" and threatened federal workers anew with firings if they resist his agenda.

Musk, who was seated in the House gallery, received a pair of standing ovations from Republicans in the chamber.