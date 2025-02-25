Breaking News

Elon Musk will attend Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting, White House confirms

Elon Musk will attend Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the White House has confirmed.

The tech billionaire is not a cabinet secretary but was made head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in dismantling federal agencies.

Asked at a briefing on Tuesday if Musk would be attending, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "He is, as a matter of fact."

She said he would be there as he is working "alongside the president, our cabinet secretaries" and the "entire administration".

During the meeting, Musk will address "DOGE's efforts and how all of the cabinet secretaries are identifying waste, fraud and abuse at their respective agencies", Ms Leavitt added.

