Elon Musk's trans daughter claims tech billionaire uses 'sex-selective IVF' to conceive to 'ensure his children are male'

Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian claims tech billionaire uses IVF to conceive because 'he only wants boys'. Picture: Alamy / Threads

By Danielle de Wolfe

Elon Musk's transgender daughter Vivian has hit out at her father, claiming the tech tycoon uses IVF to conceive so he 'only has boys'.

Taking to Threads, Vivian, 20, hit out her father, claiming that Musk used sex-selective IVF for her and his other numerous children.

"My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for," she wrote in a social media post this week.

"So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold."

She added: "That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION."

It came as Donald Trump turned the White House forecourt into a car salesroom on Tuesday.

The president claimed he would purchase a Tesla - the company owned by Musk - as he blamed the "radical left" for wiping $127billion from its stock price in a single day.

She went on to question the basis by which this can happen, adding: ""How the f**k is this legal?"

Last year, Elon Musk spoke out about his daughter in an interview, claiming she was “not a girl” and was figuratively “dead”.

He also alleged that he had been “tricked” into authorising trans-related medical treatment when Vivian was aged 16.

Following the comments, Vivian spoke with US news outlet NBCNews, with the 20-year-old saying: “I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged”.

“Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

Speaking on Trump's treatment of the family, she said: “He was cold."

“He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.”

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, along with his son X Æ A-Xii, speaks to reporters by a Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

Her comments come as Trump is reportedly buying a new Tesla in support of Elon Musk, after he claimed the "radical left" were boycotting the company unfairly.

It comes as $127 billion was wiped off Tesla's value in a single day this week - the 15% loss being the biggest since 2020.

Elon Musk launched an appeal to try to restore his $56 billion paycheque from Tesla on Tuesday, claiming a court judge made 'multiple legal errors' in rescinding his payment.

It relates to a 2018 case that deemed the huge payout unfair to shareholders - who twice voted to approve the plan, Musk argued.