Sex trafficker and Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell moved to minimum-security prison as lawyers seek Trump pardon

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been moved from a federal prison in Florida to a prison camp in Texas as her criminal case generates renewed public attention.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said on Friday that Maxwell had been transferred to Bryan, Texas, but did not explain the circumstances. Her attorney confirmed the move but also declined to discuss the reasons for it.

It comes as Donald Trump faces increasing pressure to release the so-called “Epstein files”, a list allegedly revealing who collaborated with infamous sex offender, and Ghislaine Maxwell’s long-term boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein.

President Trump has so far resisted calls to release the files, but has hinted he could pardon Ms Maxwell if she aided in exposing others who helped Epstein.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

She had been held at a prison in Tallahassee, Florida, until her transfer to the camp in Texas which holds 635 female inmates.

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

Minimum-security federal prison camps house inmates the Bureau of Prisons considers to be the lowest security risk. Some do not even have fences.

Her move comes just days after she was interviewed at a Florida courthouse over the Epstein case by deputy attorney general Todd Blanche.

Blanche said he wanted to interview her to see if she might have “information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims”.

While details about what was discussed at the meetings hasn't been released, Maxwell's lawyer described it as “very productive” adding that Maxwell answered the questions “honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability”.

The House Oversight Committee has also said that it wants to speak with Maxwell. Her lawyers said this week that she would be open to an interview but only if the panel were to give her immunity from prosecution for anything she said.

Maxwell's case has been the subject of heightened public focus since an outcry over the Justice Department's statement last month saying that it would not be releasing any additional documents from the Epstein sex trafficking investigation.

Trump, who is understood to have been a close friend of Epstein's, has been plagued by the case after his administration came under fire for claiming the client list of the notorious sex trafficker and paedophile ‘doesn’t exist’.

The public, and large swathes of Trump’s supporter base, have been demanding answers about the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking ring.

The list is part of the 'Epstein files', purported to contain more than 1,000 pages of court records, and Trump’s former colleague and friend Elon Musk has claimed Trump’s name is in the files, which is “the real reason they have not been made public.”

The paedophile financier was found dead by suicide in his Manhattan cell in 2019, shortly after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.

But many claim Epstein didn’t kill himself, amid conspiracy theories claiming he was killed to protect elites he might have supplied underage girls to, and those who visited his private island where child sexual abuse took place.

Trump has been attempting to distance himself from the scandal, which has descended into a political crisis within his Maga base. But pressure is mounting on the president after his U-turn on the files, which he promised to release during his election campaign.