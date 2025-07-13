Farmer becomes first person to die during Trump’s ICE raids

Jaime Alanis fell 30ft from the roof of the plant while hiding from ICE agents. Picture: Yesenia Duran / GoFundMe

By Rose Morelli

A farm worker has become the first to die during Trump’s slew of immigration raids, following a chaotic raid at a California cannabis plant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jaime Alanis, 57, died from injuries sustained during Thursday’s Immigration, Compliance and Enforcement (ICE) raid on a cannabis farm in Camarillo, California.

Mr Alanis had called his family just prior to his death, telling them he was hiding from and possibly fleeing the ICE agents. He then fell 30ft from the roof of the property, breaking his neck.

Mr Alanis’ death was confirmed by the United Farm Workers’ group, who paid tribute to the worker in a now-deleted post on X.

“We tragically can confirm that a farm worker has died of injuries they sustained as a result of yesterday’s immigration enforcement action,” they said on Friday.

Read More: Judge orders Trump to stop indiscriminate immigration stops in California

Read More: 'It felt like kidnapping': Palestinian activist detained by ICE suing Donald Trump administration for $20m

The group said Mr Alanis had worked on the farm for 10 years.

A GoFundMe has since been created by Mr Alanis’ niece, who says her uncle was the family’s only provider, and had been sending his wage back to Mexico.

The ICE raid at the Camarillo cannabis farm sparked protests. Picture: Getty

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed in a statement they had executed criminal search warrants at the property, resulting in over 200 arrests of those they suspected to be residing in the country illegally.

Mr Alanis was not among the 200 arrested suspects.

The DHS also claimed they had “rescued” ten migrant children from “potential exploitation, forced labour and human trafficking” - but did not provide details on where or how the children were rescued.

Other workers at the farm were detained for hours while ICE agents investigated the property - but were released afterwards.

Four US citizens were among those arrested at the farm raid for “assaulting or resisting officers”, and a $50,000 reward is currently being offered for anyone with information about one person suspected of firing a gun at officers.

ICE officers also faced off with protestors at the raid, who accumulated in huge numbers at the gates of the property to demand information about the arrested suspects.

The company who operates the cannabis farm, Glass House Brands, denied ever “knowingly violating applicable hiring practices”, and said they do not and have never employed minors.

The brand confirmed that the ICE agents did have valid criminal search warrants, and that they will be assisting the workers with legal representation.

This is the latest development in a series of ICE face-offs in California this year, which has seen widespread protests and disruption off the back of the raids.

The Glass House Farms logo is seen outside the facility in Camarillo, California. Picture: Getty

Following the Camarillo cannabis farm raid, a federal judge in the Central District of California ordered the Trump administration to stop “indiscriminate immigration” searches.

The order compelled ICE agents to have a “reasonable suspicion” for arrest which went beyond skin colour or speaking a different language.

In June, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom also condemned the mobilisation of state troops to the state.

Mr Newsom promised to "take Trump to court", after a series of peaceful anti-ICE protests erupted into violence overnight.

Authorities fired rubber bullets and rained down tear gas on demonstrators who were marching against President Trump's nationwide immigration raids.