FBI arrests judge who 'helped' a man evade immigration authorities

By Frankie Elliott

A sitting US judge has been arrested by the FBI who claim she "created increased danger to the public” by helping a man evade the immigration authorities.

Marshals apprehended county circuit judge Hannah Dugan in her courthouse in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at 8.30am local time on Friday.

F.B.I. Director Kash Patel wrote on a social media that Dugan had been charged with obstruction, with the arrest also confirmed by a U.S. Marshal spokesperson.

Mr Patel, who had been appointed into the role by Donald Trump, wrote mid-morning on X: “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject – an illegal alien – to evade arrest.”

The post, which was later deleted for reasons that were not immediately clear, also outlined how agents were still able to arrest the target and place him into custody after he was “chased down”.

Dugan has been charged with the federal offences of obstructing a proceeding and concealing an individual to prevent arrest, according to documents filed with the court.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the contents of an email it had obtained which stated the FBI was investigating whether Dugan “tried to help an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest when that person was scheduled to appear in her courtroom last week”.

F.B.I. Director Kash Patel wrote on a social media that Dugan had been charged with obstruction. Picture: Getty

In this encounter, the administration claimed the judge ordered immigration officials to leave the courthouse because they "did not have a warrant signed by a judge to apprehend the suspect", who was in court for other reasons.

Court filings also suggest Dugan became "visibly angry" after hearing that immigration agents were planning an arrest in her courtroom.

Dugan told the Journal Sentinel: “Nearly every fact regarding the ‘tips’ in your email is inaccurate.”

Her arrest is a major statement from the Trump administration in their battle with local authorities over deportations, as it is the first arrest of its kind since the President came back to power.

This campaign was initiated by Emil Bove, the justice department’s principal associate deputy attorney general, who issued a memo in January calling on prosecutors to pursue criminal cases against local government officials who obstructed the federal government’s immigration enforcement efforts.

Bove stated in the three-page memo: “Federal law prohibits state and local actors from resisting, obstructing, and otherwise failing to comply with lawful immigration-related commands or requests.”