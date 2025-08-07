Former Superman Dean Cain says he plans to join US federal law enforcement agency to 'protect' America

By Danielle Desouza

Former Superman actor Dean Cain has revealed he plans to join the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, known as ICE - in a bid to "protect" America.

The 59-year-old, who was cast as Superman in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, announced he had joined the team amid the federal agency's unprecedented immigration raids.

It comes after he released a video on Instagram encouraging members of the public to join following a recruitment drive by the agency.

"You can defend your homeland and get great benefits," he said in the post.

He told Fox News on Wednesday his recruitment video on Instagram had gone viral.

"I put out a recruitment video yesterday - I'm actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer - I wasn't part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy," he said.

"So now I've spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent asap."

He added: "People have to step up. I'm stepping up. Hopefully a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE agents will step up, and we'll meet those recruitment goals immediately and we'll help protect this country."

US President Donald Trump has vowed to ramp up the pace of deportations from the US to one million per year and there have been increased immigration raids as a result - sparking protests in cities across the US.

On July 29, ICE announced it was offering recruitment bonuses of up to $50,000 (£37,700) and student loan help to Americans interested in helping with the Trump administration's deportation drive.

People have flocked to Instagram to share their views on Cain's stance, with one user commenting: "Worst superman ever."

Another said: "Until I saw this I was such a fan. What a sad human being you must be."