Ghislaine Maxwell grilled by DOJ over '100 names' linked to Epstein

Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell met with justice department officials in a major twist in the handling of the case. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Maxwell was questioned by the deputy district attorney over other people who may have committed crimes in the Epstein case.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, responded to questions about "100 different individuals" during an interview with Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, according to her lawyer.

Donald Trump's Justice Department has come under fire for its handling of the Epstein files, with the public demanding answers about the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking ring.

In response, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday morning there would be a meeting between her deputy and the only person currently behind bars for Epstein's crimes.

Maxwell is being questioned by the deputy attorney general about the Epstein case at a federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida. The questioning is focused on discussing others who may have committed crimes against victims.

Maxwell's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, told reporters outside the courthouse: "Ghislaine answered every single question asked of her over the last day and a half, she answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability."

David Oscar Markus, an attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell, talks with the media outside the federal courthouse. Picture: Alamy

“She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question So we’re very proud of her.”

Markus said on Friday that the deputy attorney general was “seeking the truth” and “asked every possible question."

Maxwell's lawyer said prior to the meeting that Maxwell was looking "forward to her meeting", which could help determine whether she will testify before Congress, the BBC reported.

Two weeks ago, the US government claimed no Epstein "client list" exists and reiterated the FBI's findings that the convicted sex offender took his own life in jail.

The comments sparked uproar amongst Trump's own supporters, who are demanding justice for Epstein’s victims and punishment for his enablers.

Jeffrey Epstein Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, in 1997. Picture: Getty

In a statement posted by Attorney General Pam Bondi on X on Tuesday, Mr Blanche said: "President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence."

"If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say."

Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence and recently had her request for the Supreme Court to review her case opposed by the Department of Justice.

Her lawyers argued she should never have been charged, citing a 2008 plea deal struck between Epstein and federal prosecutors.

When asked by reporters outside the White House ahead of a private trip to Scotland if he had thought about a pardon or clemency for Maxwell, the US President said: "I haven't thought about it."

"I'm allowed to do it, but it's something I have not thought about," he added.

The justice department has not said whether Mr Blanche intends to question Maxwell further.