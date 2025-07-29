Ghislaine Maxwell makes last-ditch freedom bid with Supreme Court appeal after questions from Trump's DoJ

Disgraced British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has appealed to the US Supreme Court to throw out her 2021 sex trafficking conviction. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Disgraced British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has appealed to the US Supreme Court to throw out her 2021 sex trafficking conviction.

Ghislaine, the daughter of late newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell, is arguing she is covered by the 2007 plea deal Epstein reached with South Florida prosecutors to not charge any of his accomplices.

Maxwell, who is serving 20 years, has come under a renewed spotlight in recent weeks following intense scrutiny of the Trump White House for its failure to release the contents of the so-called 'Epstein Files'.

President Trump's Justice Department earlier this month wrote it opposed the Supreme Court taking up Maxwell's appeal.

"Rather than grapple with the core principles of plea agreements, the government tries to distract by reciting a lurid and irrelevant account of Jeffrey Epstein's misconduct," Maxwell's legal team argued in their petition to the highest court in the US.

"But this case is about what the government promised, not what Epstein did," wrote legal power-couple, David and Mona Markus.

Ghislaine (right), the daughter of late newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell, is arguing she is covered by the 2007 plea deal Epstein (left) reached with South Florida prosecutors to not charge any of his accomplices. Picture: Alamy

Mr Markus said outside the courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida last week that his client answered every question the Blanche asked of her on over 100 Epstein contacts. Picture: Alamy

The petition came after Maxwell met with Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche last week to answer questions about notorious serial sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

The case of Epstein and Maxwell has sparked a civil war among President Trump's supporters.

Mr Markus said outside the courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida last week that his client answered every question the Blanche asked of her on over 100 Epstein contacts.

President Trump has twice refused to deny that he would offer Maxwell a pardon, insisting that he can do so under his executive powers.

Maxwell's lawyers are attempting to prove she is protected under Epstein's 2007 plea deal.

President Donald Trump answers a question about politically connected financier Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

In 2007, paedo financier Epstein struck a deal that allowed him to only serve 13 months in jail after pleading guilty to solicitation of prostitution and procurement of minors to engage in prostitution in Florida.

The agreement stipulated that Miami's U.S. Attorney's Office would "not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein."

The deal names four people, but does not name Maxwell.

In December 2021, Maxwell was convicted on five out of six charges related to her role in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Her convictions included sex trafficking conspiracy, enticing minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

She is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her crimes.