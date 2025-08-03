Ghislaine Maxwell questioned about high-profile Britons' links to Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell has been interviewed about high-profile Britons with links to Epstein. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Ghislaine Maxwell has been questioned about other Britons' relationships with her ex-boyfriend, sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

US government lawyers interviewed her about more than 100 people, including one who has been referred to as a "high-profile public figure" whose link to Epstein was flagged as being concerning even before the sex offender took his own life in 2019.

Two others are also said to have spent lengthy periods of time at Epstein's different homes, including his private island in the Caribbean and his Manhattan townhouse.

The names were discussed during interviews Maxwell had with Deputy US Attorney General, Todd Blanche.

The interviews were focused on UK associates of Epstein and Maxwell during the 1990s and early 2000s and occurred in late July in Tallahassee, near the Florida prison where the latter was previously held. She was recently moved to a jail in Bryan, Texas.

Read more: Trump moves nuclear submarines after Russian ex-president's comments

Read more: Jenrick 'reprimanded by civil servant' after saying terror suspects came across Channel on small boats

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. Picture: Alamy

A source told the Mirror: "There was more than just Prince Andrew known to Epstein.

"Blanche asked detailed, forensic questions about three other British nationals.

"He was very specific about dates, locations and their relationship to Epstein. It was clear the Department of Justice is now pulling on threads that go far beyond just the Duke where Brits are concerned."

The insider added: "The DoJ has questions about why these individuals were in Epstein’s orbit, what they witnessed, and what they may have known.

Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC

"Blanche was clearly well briefed and Maxwell knows she’s not the last Brit they’ll be speaking to."

The interviews come amid a time when US president Donald Trump has been facing mounting pressure to release the so-called “Epstein files”, a list allegedly revealing the names of those who took part in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

In recent weeks, White House officials have been keen to highlight Trump fell out with Epstein in 2004.

In 2021, Maxwell was convicted of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Her attorney declined to discuss the reasons for her recent move to a different jail.