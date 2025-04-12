'I got every answer right': Trump claims he took cognitive test as part of annual medical - with results released Sunday

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has claimed he 'got every answer right' after suggesting he took a cognitive test as part of an annual medical - with results released Sunday.

The US President said he did "very well" in the medical, which saw the 78-year-old leader travel to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre late on Friday.

However, there is no guarantee the public will be given details of the president's health - despite suggestions details will be released on Sunday.

Following the medical, Trump claimed he had a "good heart" and a "very good soul".

The President said he had undertaken "cognitive" tests as part of the medical - a swipe at former US President Joe Biden, 82, who came under fire for what many believed to be diminishing cognitive abilities.

Aged 78, the Trump became the oldest President in US history to be sworn in.

"I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!" Trump posted to his social media platform Truth Social.

The US President has full authority over what medical details are released to the public.

It comes despite claims from Trump last year that he would "very gladly" release his medical records - despite, so far, failing to do so.

“I think I did well,” the president said, adding the report would be released Sunday.

“Overall I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul.

"Very good soul. I took — I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test. I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right,” Trump said.

It follows Trump supporter and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson joking that the president had the potential to live to 200-years-old if he had a "healthier diet".