Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' to give ICE a larger budget than most of the world's militaries

Several dozen protesters stage a demonstration on the Sixth Street Bridge between downtown Los Angeles and Boyle Heights protesting ICE deportation operations in LA... Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” will grant Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a bigger budget than the vast majority of militaries across the globe.

The president's bill, which is still being debated by the House but was passed by the Senate, will be used to grant sweeping powers to ICE as Mr Trump looks to fulfil his campaign promise of mass deportations.

ICE will receive a massive funding boost if the bill passes, with Mr Trump committing $150 billion over the next four years to enact a wave of deportations.

As part of the bill, ICE would receive the budget to hire an extra 10,000 agents by 2029.

In all, the version of the bill that passed the Senate earlier this week would see the agency receive around $100billion by 2029, $45billion for detention facilities, the same for border wall operations and a further $14billion to fund mass deportations.

This would put ICE’s budget above that of Israel, Italy, Brazil and the Netherlands.

Crackdowns on the US-Mexico border and harsh immigration policies have long been a centrepiece of Mr Trump's political brand for years.

Mr Trump also mused on Tuesday about deporting dangerous people born in the United States, like ones who "knife you when you're walking down the street" or who kill people from behind with a baseball bat.

"They're not new to our country. They're old to our country. Many of them were born in our country. I think we ought to get them the hell out of here, too," Mr Trump said.

"So maybe that'll be the next job that we'll work on together."