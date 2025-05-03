Jaguar Land Rover restarts US exports in wake of Trump tariff U-turn

By Henry Moore

Jaguar Land Rover has announced plans to restart shipments of its cars to the United States in the wake of Donald Trump’s global tariff war.

The car brand paused exports to the US following Trump’s decision to slap a 25 per cent import tax on all cars manufactured outside of the country.

But on Wednesday, JLR sent its first cars from Britain in over a month, The Times reports.

While JLR is yet to reveal the reasons for restarting exports, a spokesperson told the publication: “The US is an important market for JLR’s luxury brands and 25 per cent tariffs on autos remain in place.

“As we work to address the new US trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our planned short-term actions, as we develop our mid to long-term plans. We will give a further update in our full-year results in May.”

Last week, Trump walked back his car tariff plans further by suspending a 25 per cent levy on important car parts.

Britain is desperately seeking a trade deal with the White House to ensure the country’s car industry avoids the worst of Trump’s tariffs.

If a deal can’t be agreed, the cheapest Range Rover will see a nearly £13,000 price increase in the United States.

This price increase could spell disaster for JLR, which employs 38,000 people in the UK.