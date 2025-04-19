JD Vance has 'quick and private' meeting with the Pope following public spat over Trump's immigration policy

US Vice President J.D. Vance arrives at Rome's Botanic Gardens, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

J D Vance briefly met with the Pope at the Vatican on Saturday following a very public clash with the Catholic leader on US immigration policy.

Vance, a Catholic who publically voices his religious beliefs, met with the Pontiff amid ongoing tensions with the Vatican over Trump's immigration crackdown and cuts to international aid.

The Vice-President met with the 88-year-old religious leader on Saturday, in what a source described as a "quick and private" meeting in Vatican City.

During the brief meeting, which took place over the Easter weekend - a notable religious holiday, the pair reportedly discussed a ranged of topics, including the thorny issue of migrants.

The trip also saw Vance meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - less than 24 hours after her Oval Office meeting during a trip to Washington.

Meloni has previously positioned herself as a bridge between the US and Europe.

I’m grateful every day for this job, but particularly today where my official duties have brought me to Rome on Good Friday. I had a great meeting with Prime Minister Meloni and her team, and will head to church soon with my family in this beautiful city.



The meeting was set against a tense backdrop, with the pontiff having previously condemned the Trump administration's stance on deportation.

In an earlier warning message, the Pontiff said the country was wrong to deprive people of their "inherent dignity".

Speaking following the meeting, Vance took to X to tell the world of the meeting.

"I’m grateful every day for this job, but particularly today where my official duties have brought me to Rome on Good Friday," he said.

"I had a great meeting with Prime Minister Meloni and her team, and will head to church soon with my family in this beautiful city.

US Vice President J.D. Vance, center, leaves Rome's Botanic Gardens with his wife Usha, right, their daughter Mirabel holding hands with an unidentified staff member, front, and sons Vivek and Ewan. Picture: Alamy

"I wish all Christians all over the world, but particularly those back home in the US, a blessed Good Friday. He died so that we might live."

Vance, who remains in Rome with his family over the Easter weekend, also met with the Vatican's number two, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, during the visit.

The trip also saw the VP meet with foreign minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher.