JD Vance posts emotional tribute to Pope Francis, less than 24 hours after 'quick and private' meeting with late Pontiff

JD Vance posts emotional tribute to Pope Francis, less than 24 hours after 'quick and private' meeting with late Pontiff. Picture: X / JDVance

By Danielle de Wolfe

JD Vance has posted an emotional tribute to Pope Francis, less than 24 hours after he insisted on an in-person meeting with the late Pontiff.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Vance, a Catholic, who has publicly voiced his religious beliefs in recent months - particularly on issues such as abortion, met with the Pontiff amid ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and the Pontiff.

Vance joined the Pope, 88, for a "quick and private" meeting in Vatican City on Saturday - just hours before the Pontiff's death.

Pope Francis had spoken on the need for compassion in recent weeks in the wake of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and cuts to international aid.

Read more: Pope Francis to break with tradition as details of late Pontiff's funeral are revealed

Read more: Pope Francis will be remembered for his human approach to migration & simple style, writes Shelagh Fogarty

In a post to X on Sunday, Vance wrote: “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.

It was an honor to meet with Pope Francis, Prime Minister Meloni, and Church officials in Italy this weekend.



Visiting Rome with my family during Holy Week was an incredible experience. pic.twitter.com/pAxKmKxUst — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 21, 2025

"But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID.

"It was really quite beautiful,” Vance added.

During the pair's brief meeting, which took place over the Easter weekend - a notable religious holiday, the pair reportedly discussed a ranged of topics, including the thorny issue of migrants.

The Pope had sent his second in command to meet with the US Vice-President in recent weeks.

However, the VP is said to have continued to press for an in-person meeting, according to reports.

Speaking to the crowd later in the day, Pope Francis paid tribute to the victims of global conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza as he shared a message of peace in his final public appearance.

Read more: 'Nobody is playing me': Trump says 'good chance' of Ukraine peace deal but admits US will 'take a pass' if talks stall

I’m grateful every day for this job, but particularly today where my official duties have brought me to Rome on Good Friday. I had a great meeting with Prime Minister Meloni and her team, and will head to church soon with my family in this beautiful city.



I wish all Christians… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 18, 2025

The trip also saw Vance meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - less than 24 hours after her Oval Office meeting during a trip to Washington.

Meloni has previously positioned herself as a bridge between the US and Europe.

The meeting was set against a tense backdrop, with the pontiff having previously condemned the Trump administration's stance on deportation.

In an earlier warning message, the Pontiff said the country was wrong to deprive people of their "inherent dignity".

Speaking following the meeting, Vance took to X to tell the world of the meeting.

"I’m grateful every day for this job, but particularly today where my official duties have brought me to Rome on Good Friday," he said.

"I had a great meeting with Prime Minister Meloni and her team, and will head to church soon with my family in this beautiful city.

US Vice President J.D. Vance, center, leaves Rome's Botanic Gardens with his wife Usha, right, their daughter Mirabel holding hands with an unidentified staff member, front, and sons Vivek and Ewan. Picture: Alamy

"I wish all Christians all over the world, but particularly those back home in the US, a blessed Good Friday. He died so that we might live."

Vance, who remains in Rome with his family over the Easter weekend, also met with the Vatican's number two, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, during the visit.

The trip also saw the VP meet with foreign minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher.