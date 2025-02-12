Jeffrey Epstein's 'client list' will be declassified by Trump

Information on Jeffrey Epstein to be declassified. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Jeffrey Epstein's 'client list' will be declassified by Trump's administration.

On Tuesday, Anna Paulina Luna, a member of Congress appointed by Trump, announced information on the 9/11 attacks, UFOs, the origins of Covid-19, the assassination of President John F Kennedy's assassination, and Jeffrey Epstein's 'clients' will be declassified.

Luna said, according to The Times, that the federal government "has been hiding information for decades" and "it is time to give Americans the answers they deserve".

It isn't clear if Epstein's client list will be from his 'black book' - copies of which have been made public in multiple court hearings.

The book, which contained names and addresses of people associated with Epstein, included Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump. There is no suggestion of misconduct by them.

Epstein committed suicide in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges for teenage girls.

His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was prosecuted for recruiting victims and was sentenced to 20-years in prison.

Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Offender Flyer. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump and Epstein were both residents of Palm Beach, Florida.

It is believed that they were associates, before falling out in the 1990s.

Epstein's first arrest for soliciting sex from under-age girls was in 2008.

Trump also insisted he never visited 'Epstein Island' in the US Virgin Islands.

He said, to a podcast in September: “I never went to his island, fortunately, but a lot of people did."

Trump then alleged that Clinton was a passenger on Epstein's private jet.

Trump's new attorney-general, Pam Bondi, told Fox News: “We know he [Clinton] was on the plane, called the Lolita Express, multiple times.

"He has been a continued friend of his for many years. Contrast that with Donald Trump, who had not spoken to him for over a decade after he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago for bad behaviour.”

The Times have said that Clinton denied the claim.

Jeffrey Epstein's former home on the island of Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Picture: Getty

Britain's incoming ambassador to Washington, Lord Peter Mandelson, has recently been questioned about his relationship to Epstein.

But asked about his relationship with the financier by the Financial Times, Lord Mandelson said he did not want to discuss it.

He said: "I regret ever meeting him or being introduced to him by his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

"I regret even more the hurt he caused to many young women. "I'm not going to go into this. It's an FT (Financial Times) obsession and frankly you can all f*** off. OK?"

He made the comments during an in-depth interview as he prepared to take up his new role representing Britain's interests to the US.

Lord Mandelson Arrives In Downing Street, London. Picture: Getty

Mandelson's ambassadorial appointment has been controversial among some circles close to the US president.

Having previously withdrawn his description of US president Donald Trump as "a danger to the world", he insisted he would treat the new administration with "respect, seriousness and understanding of where they are coming from politically".

Lord Mandelson also dismissed comments from one of Mr Trump's advisers who described him as "an absolute moron", saying the remarks had been the result of "young minds ploughing their own furrow on a sea of too much inauguration alcohol".

He added: "Some around Mr Trump see me as they view many in Europe. They see me as a left-wing progressive, somebody who might even be anti-business or somebody who might be following the sort of liberalism they've just defeated in America.

"What they will discover is I'm not an uber-liberal, I'm not a wokey-cokey sort of person, and I'm pro-market and pro-business."