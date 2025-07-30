'Makes me sick': Jess Glynne breaks silence after White House uses viral Jet2 holiday sound in deportation video

Jess Glynne has slammed the video posted by the White House saying it "makes her sick". Picture: Getty/White House

By Flaminia Luck

Singer Jess Glynne has broken her silence after the White House used the viral Jet2 holiday sound in a video celebrating deportations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The viral sound features her 2015 hit 'Hold My Hand' as voice actress Zoe Lister boasts about the benefits of a Jet2 holiday.

The audio has become a widespread trend on TikTok in recent months with people using it to ironically highlight their holiday disasters. Celebrities such as Mariah Carey and Jeff Goldblum have also jumped on the trend.

The White House used the sound over a video showing a number of detainees being forced onto flights by ICE to be removed from the United States.

The captions reads: "When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!"

Now the singer has voiced her thoughts on the video saying: "This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity - never about division or hate."

When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. ✈️🎶



Nothing beats it! pic.twitter.com/hlLapr9QsE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2025

Earlier, Zoe Lister - the voice of the ad - responded to the video questioning what can be done to take it down.

She took to Instagram stories to voice her disapproval.

She said in a story: "What can be done about ©whitehouse using ©jet2pics sound and my voiceover to promote their nasty agenda?"

Voice actress Zoe Lister showed her disapproval at the use of her voice. Picture: Instagram

Baffled social media users took to Twitter to voice their outrage at the use of the light-hearted audio.

One user said: "World politics has turned into a real life meme. The world is going to hell."The video was also described as "disgusting" and "dystopian".

Another said the joke is now "over".

One woman said: "Sorry but social media has ruined politics. Is anything serious anymore? This is vile. These are people."

Another said: "Mind you this is an official United States government page".

This was also echoed with: "I appear to have woken up in a Black Mirror episode."

Some users even called for Jet2 to sue the White House.

LBC has approached Jet2 for comment.