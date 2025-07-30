'Dystopian': White House sparks fury after using viral Jet2 holiday audio in clip celebrating deportations

By Flaminia Luck

The White House has sparked backlash after posting a video with the "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday" trending audio over a video showing deportation flights.

The viral sound stars voice actress Zoe Lister boasting about the benefits of a Jet2 holiday playing over the top of Jess Glynne's 2015 hit 'Hold My Hand'.

The audio has become a widespread trend on TikTok in recent months with people using it to ironically highlight their holiday disasters.

Celebrities such as Mariah Carey and Jeff Goldblum have also jumped on the trend.

The video shared by the White House shows a number of detainees being forced onto flights by ICE to be removed from the United States.

The captions reads: "When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!"

When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. ✈️🎶



Nothing beats it! pic.twitter.com/hlLapr9QsE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2025

'Nasty agenda'

Zoe Lister - the voice of the ad -also responded to the use of the audio questioning what can be done to take it down.

She took to Instagram stories to voice her disapproval.

She said in a story: "What can be done about ©whitehouse using ©jet2pics sound and my voiceover to promote their nasty agenda?"

Voice actress Zoe Lister showed her disapproval at the use of her voice. Picture: Instagram

Baffled social media users took to Twitter to voice their outrage at the use of the light-hearted audio over videos of people being deported.

One user said: "World politics has turned into a real life meme. The world is going to hell."

The video was also described as "disgusting" and "dystopian".

Another said the joke is now "over".

One woman said: "Sorry but social media has ruined politics. Is anything serious anymore? This is vile. These are people."

Another said: "Mind you this is an official United States government page".

This was also echoed with: "I appear to have woken up in a Black Mirror episode."

Some users even called for Jet2 to sue the White House.

LBC has approached Jet2 for comment.